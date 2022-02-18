Ronald John Rakowski, 81, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Bethel, CT and Norfolk, NE, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2022.

Born in Norfolk, NE, on October 4, 1940, Ron lived most of his early years in Norfolk where he attended Christ Lutheran Elementary School and Norfolk H.S. Ron was the son of Richard & Clara (Kreuch) Rakowski. He was the husband of Barbara (Gehring) Rakowski for 55 years.

Ron graduated from Wayne State College and later served in the Army where he was eventally stationed in Pittsburgh,PA. Ron loved history and most particularly history of the Civil War. He was an avid fan of Nebraska University football (GO BIG RED) and the UCONN Womens basketball teams.

Ron was employed by Mutual of Omaha and the Dept of the Army in Washington, DC. He then worked for IT&T in NYC as Director of Human Resources and then for Great Northern Nekoosa Corporation as V.P. of Human Resources in Stamford, CT. Ron was also very proud of writing and publishing a book entitled “Work Words”.

Ron is survived by his wife Barbara, son Richard (Sueyi) of New Milford, CT, daughter Rebecca Bicho (Chris) of Portsmouth, RI, and his late daughter Caroline Rakowski of Brookfield, CT. He is also survived by his grandsons Cole, Kyle and Gavin Bicho all of Portsmouth and granddaughters Madeline and Annabelle Norkus of Carlsbad, CA.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24, from 4-6PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A prayer service and burial will be private.