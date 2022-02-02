Robert L. Grasselli, Sr., 82, of Middletown, RI, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Newport Hospital.

He was born in Boston, Ma. The son of the late William L. Bryant and Dorothy

(Field) Bryant.

Mr. Grasselli attended Quincy and Scituate, Ma. schools. He also attended Wentworth Institute in Boston, Ma. He worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp. in Quincy, Ma., Boston Naval Shipyard in Boston, Ma. as a Structural Foreman, and Braswell Shipyards in Boston, Ma. as a Structural Superintendent. He retired in 1994 after 25 years from the US Navy, Supervisor of Shipbuilding Office, Newport, RI, as a Program Manager and also worked for The Preservation Society of Newport County as a Property Supervisor, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed playing golf.

Mr. Grasselli is survived by his son, Robert L. Grasselli, Jr., of Middletown.

He was predeceased by his son James Grasselli, and his companion Edith Donnelly.

Donations in Mr. Grasselli’s memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.