With love and great gratitude for her life, we share the news of the peaceful passage of Jane Cochrane Hallowell on February 4th, 2022, at home in Middletown, Rhode Island, surrounded in a circle of love, by family and friends. Jane was a force of nature, exuding enthusiasm, good cheer, delight, warmth and vibrancy for all life brought her.

Jane was the only child of Harriet English and Alexander Sullivan Cochrane. She was born in Boston MA, February 13, 1928, and raised in Newington, NH, Fort Lauderdale FL, and Boston, MA. She attended Beaver Country Day School and Bennington College before contracting tuberculosis. In 1952 at a sanatorium in Saranac Lake, NY, Jane met and became engaged to her future husband, Phillips Hallowell of Milton, MA. They were married March 15, 1953. Jane embraced her married life and family, becoming a sailor and avid birdwatcher, which she greatly enjoyed at their summer home on Wings Neck in Pocasset, MA.

Together Jane and Phips explored the world through Mass Audubon birding trips, Harvard Alumni trips, and Cruising Club of America cruises.

Jane was a longtime trustee of Manomet Inc, a conservation sciences and bird-banding laboratory in Manomet, MA. She was one of the founders of the Fox Hill Garden Club of Westwood, MA, and was also involved in the early establishment of The Garden in the Woods, in Framingham MA, known now as Native Plant Trust. Her home greenhouse harbored collections of rare camellias amongst many other varieties of plants.

After the death of her beloved husband in 2004, Jane relocated to Middletown, RI, where she enjoyed a full life with children, grandchildren and new friends.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Sarah Wharton Hallowell of Boulder, Colorado, her son Phillips Hallowell Jr. and his wife Cynthia Johnson Hallowell of Middletown, RI; her beloved grandchildren, Rachel, Ben, Sam and Nat, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s name to: Manomet Inc., P.O. Box 1770, Manomet, MA 02345 (manomet.org), and The Native Plant Trust, 180 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701 (nativeplanttrust.org).