Hazel M. Hyder, age 89, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, joined her parents and brothers in the Kingdom of God on February 18, 2022.

Hazel was born in Newport, RI to the late George and Rose (Kabbas) Hyder. Hazel graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1951. At which time she took a ‘temporary’ summer job with Ma Bell. That temporary job culminated in a 38 year career and her retirement at age 55. Ma Bell took on many names during her years of service and Hazel had many titles herself, retiring as Senior Supervisor.

Hazel was an avid golfer and was a former member of Wanumetonomy Golf Club in Middletown. Her happiest and proudest moment in golf was a her hole in 1 at Firefly Country Club in Seekonk.

Her interest in sports began when she would follow her brothers when they played baseball. With mitt in hand and baseball cap on backwards she was eager to play. She became a big fan of the Red Sox and in later years enjoyed time at the slots, she missed the Newport Grand when it closed.

Her brothers Thomas and Joseph Hyder predeceased her.

Hazel is survived by her sister Dorothy Hyder-Lane of Middletown with whom she was living with at the time of her passing.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 22 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 23 at 11:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com