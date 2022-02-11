Ellen L. Smith, 76, of Swansea, MA, previously of Portsmouth and Newport, RI, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Ellen is survived by her sister Janice M. Fisher of Swansea, MA, and three nieces, Jennifer Fisher of Pawtucket, RI, Jill (Fisher) Gilmore and her husband David of Salisbury, MD, and Joy (Fisher) Meetis and her husband Heath of Assonet, MA. She also leaves five great nieces, Brianne, Caroline, Meredith, Olivia, and Braelyne, and one great nephew Zachary. She also leaves many cousins and good friends.

Ellen retired as a telephone company information operator. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, vacationing with family, spending time at the beach, also caring for her sister’s cats.

She is predeceased by her parents Norma (Ryan) Smith and her husband Harold, her sister Karen (Smith) Codling and her husband Daryl Codling, a brother in law James C. Fisher, and a nephew James C. Fisher II.

A burial service will be held on Saturday, May 14 at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI, additional details to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.