Dolores Ann Spencer, 80, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 20, 2022, in Charlton Memorial Hospital with her family by her bedside. She was the wife of Stanley A. Spencer, Jr., for 63 years.

Dolores was born in Fall River, MA to the late John J. and Lydia (Feijo) Lopes. She grew up in Portsmouth and attended Portsmouth and Newport schools, where she met her husband, Stan. Dolores and Stan spent many wonderful years together with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, and they traveled many times to Walt Disney World where they often took their children and grandchildren.

Dolores had many interesting jobs throughout her life. She worked in banking for many years as a teller and branch manager. She and her husband owned and operated a local gift shop, and were vendors at several fairs and events from Rhode Island to Florida. Dolores loved gardening and being with her family.

Dolores is survived by her husband Stanley A. Spencer, Jr., her children; Diana (George) Lastra, of Warren, Johna (Gerry Minese) Spencer, of Portsmouth, Elaine (Joseph) Squatrito, of Bristol, Susan Mitchell, of Tiverton, and Jeanne (Mark Fitzgerald) Spencer, of Tiverton. She additionally leaves a sister; Patricia (John) Davis, of Portsmouth, eleven grandchildren; Alaina and George (Iesha) Lastra, Kristen, Kevin (Tian) Spencer, Nathan Minese, Jason (Laura) and Derek (Tess) Dunlea, Bobby (Megan) Mitchell, Sara (Jake) Kane, John (Becky) Spencer and Amber Fitzgerald, eighteen great-grandchildren; Mesiah and Brooklyn Lastra, Mason, Madelyn, Olivia, Sophia, Audrey, and Dakota Dunlea, Mia Abney, Nora and June Spencer, Grace Kaley, Cameron Yattaw-Lake and Bella Lake, Brady and Alexander Mitchell, and Summer and Harley Kane.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 25th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 26th at 10 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Spencer’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.