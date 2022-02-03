Beatrice Barone, 96, of Saint Clairsville, Ohio died on January 21, 2022.

She was born June 17, 1925 in Fall River, Massachusetts. Beatrice was the daughter of the late Ida Rioux Santos and Joseph Santos.

Beatrice was employed for years as a seamstress in Fall River, MA.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, Eugene Barone, and her sisters, Rita Costa-Robidoux and Lucille Boivin.

Beatrice is survived by her two sons, Gene Barone and wife Jeanine of Portsmouth, RI, and Gerald Barone of San Jose, CA, her daughter Judith Byron of Moore, Oklahoma. In addition, she is survived by her nieces: Debra Smith, Cheryl Wascher, Darlene Lanz, Joan McDonald, Lillian Smith, Doris Silvia, Janet Costa, and Joyce Boivin. Beatrice is also survived by her nephew, Peter Notaro.

Beatrice’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00AM in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Interment will follow in Portsmouth Cemetery in Portsmouth.

Condolences, information, and directions available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.