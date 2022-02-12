Arefina “Fina” Frances Frank, 101, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died peacefully surrounded by her family on February 8, 2022.

Fina was born in Calabria, Italy to Francesco Giraldi and Maria Sammarco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thomas Frank, and her daughter, Barbara Rainey.

Fina is survived by her grandchildren, Lawrence Rainey, Jr. (Christina) of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Megan Quiros of Waldwick, New Jersey, and Meredith Rainey (Tim) of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. She also leaves behind her beloved great grandchildren: Summer, Karma, Mary, Barbara, John, and Josie.

After graduating from Eastside High School in New Jersey, Fina attended secretarial school and worked for many years as an administrator at Eastside High School. She loved her job and often spoke of how she wanted to return to work. In 1976, she left her beloved Eastside High and moved to Rhode Island to be with her daughter and grandchildren.

Fina was an extraordinary woman in every imaginable way. Her life was one of selfless service to her family, first caring for her husband and then her daughter. She was also an integral part of raising her three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Fina was extremely talented and loved to play the organ, design and sew clothes for her daughter, grandchildren, and herself. She loved to cook and bake and had quite the following in the kitchen. She loved the Fall, adored dogs, the arts & poetry, and delighted in life’s little details. Fina lived and breathed for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She touched countless lives in unimaginable ways over the course of her life and will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Luke’s Parish located at 108 Washington Road, Barrington, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fina’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (c/o Team Babs at 75 Park Avenue, Portsmouth, Rhode Island).