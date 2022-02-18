Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- AccessPoint RI – Administrative Job Coach
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Bartender and Servers
- Applebee’s – Carside To-Go Specialist
- Aquidneck Dental – Dental Front Desk
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Server/Bartender
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Avalonia – Key Holder/Sales Associate
- Bank Newport – Executive Assistant
- Benchmark Senior Living – Dining Room Server / Wait staff
- Blackstone Caterers – Operations Manager
- Boulevard Nurseries – Garden Center Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Part-Time Youth Development Staff
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Chartwells K12 – FOOD SERVICE WORKER/CASHIER (PART-TIME)
- Choosy Brand – Community Benefits Specialist
- Citizens – Citizens Teller – InStore
- City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- Custom House Coffee – Barista and Cashier
- Colbea – Cashier
- Confluent Health – Front Desk Medical Receptionist
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Assistant Front Office Manager – Hotel Viking
- Dibbs Technology – Executive Assistant
- Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Expleo – Production Worker
- Fitzpatrick Team Remax – Real Estate Assistant
- Gap – Sales Associate
- Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
- Heatherwood Rehab – Nursing Supervisor
- Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
- IHOP – Server
- IYRS – Admissions Representative
- Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
- Jamestown School Department – Physical Education Teacher, long term substitute, part time .2 FTE
- Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort – Banquet Server
- Lifespan – Endoscopy Technician
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- Mahoney Environmental – Plant Laborer
- Marshalls – 70120-Now hiring, Part-time, Retail Sales Associate Associate
- Metrovest Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
- Middletown Public Schools – 4-Hour Teacher Assistants – REPOST
- Mokka Coffehouse – Assistant Manager
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue School – remainder of 21-22 SY only
- Newport Dine Out – Delivery Driver
- Navy Exchange Service command – CUSTOMER SERVICE CLERK – FT
- Newport Public Schools – Special Education Para Educator
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Bookkeeper
- Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Scooper
- Newport Yacht Club – Sailing Instructor
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Department Head
- Old Navy – Sales Associate
- Pappas OPT Physical and Hand Therapy – Front Desk Medical Receptionist
- Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Provencal Bakery & Cafe – Sandwich Maker
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Retail Manager
- Salve Regina University – Advancement Associate – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sodexo – Food Operations Manager 2
- Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Representative
- Speedway – Retail Crew
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Associate Teacher, First Grade
- Starbucks – barista – Store# 07599, AQUIDNECK CENTRE
- Stoneacre – Full/Part Time Servers
- Surgery Partners – Endoscopy Technician
- Surv – Executive Assistant
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
- The Coggeshall Club – Child Development Director
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Bartenders – OceanCliff, Newport
- The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager
- The Vanderbilt – Host/Hostess – $15/hr + Gratuities
- The Wayfinder – Barista
- TJ Maxx – Retail Department Supervisor Part Time
- Town Of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Mechanic, Principal Planner, Campground Manager, Human Resource Manager, and more
- U-Haul – Facility Housekeeper
- US Defense Commissary Agency – Computer Assisted Ordering Technician
- Vacation Newport – Innkeeper
- Wyndham Newport Hotel – Pastry Chef/Baker