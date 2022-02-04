Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- 22 Bowen’s – LINE COOK – $15-$22/HOUR
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
- All About Home Care – Administrative Coordinator
- All Saints Academy – Principal – All Saints Academy
- Applebee’s – Bartender – Interviewing 2/8
- Athleta – Assistant Manager
- Balfour & Co – Assistant / Trainee Photographer – Newport, RI
- BankNewport – BSA/Compliance Analyst
- Bar ‘Cino – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$19-$24/HOUR*
- BCF Solutions – Training Specialist (Contingent)
- Behavorial Health Group – Patient Registration Coordinator
- Bellevue Partners – Handyman Helper – (Full time, Newport, RI)
- Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT RESTAURANT MANAGER
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- City of Newport – Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- CollabFirst – Telecommunications Tower Technician-Veterans Wanted
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CVS – Operations Manager
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Housekeeping Manager – Hotel Viking
- Dibbs Technology – Customer Experience Leader
- Dish – DISH Installation Technician – Field
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- EBCAP – Site Coordinator /Community Learning Center (EBCAP0938)
- Embrace Home Loans – Hiring Specialist
- Essentials – Gift/clothing store retail associate
- Expleo – Production Worker
- Eye Care for Rhode Island – Optical Assistant
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Genesis – Driver (Part Time)
- Gurney’s – All Hotel Positions Hiring Event
- GVI, Inc – Electronics Assembler (2145)
- Hart’s Roofing – Office Manager
- Hotel Viking – Housekeeping Manager – Hotel Viking
- IYRS – Admissions Representative
- Keller Williams Coastal – Inside Sales Associate
- Kiel James Patrick – Production Assistant
- Launchpad – Job Coach/ Transition Mentor
- Leidos – Material Coordinator
- Lifespan – Nuclear Med Tech
- Lit Boutique – Store Manager
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare and Sleepover Specialist!
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – JUNIOR ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN-RC
- MCM – Yacht Manager
- Metrovest Hospitality – Restaurant Supervisor
- Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
- Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Teacher 9-12 (Middletown High School)
- Millinium Information Services – Immediate Openings – Independent Insurance Inspector
- Mikel – PROGRAM SUPPORT II
- Momentum Behavorial Health – Behavior Technician
- Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo
- Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator (Middletown, RI)
- Newport Mental Health – Director of Outpatient Services
- Newport Public Schools – Substitute Clerk Typist @ Dean’s Office – Thompson Middle School
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Bookkeeper
- Newport Tree Conservancy – Operations Assistant
- Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks, Farm to Table Line Cooks
- New York Yacht Club – Banquet Waiter
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- OLH Technical Services – Engineering Technician – Mechanical – 2320
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- Purvis Systems – Project Manager
- RAC Brands – Assistant Manager-Sales
- SAIC – Junior RPA Developer
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Mathematical Sciences, Open-rank, Non-Tenure Track – Salve Regina University
- Scales & Shells – Host
- SEACORP – Fire Control Technician
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Securitas – Security Guard – Part time Overnight
- Southcoast Health System – RN- Primary Care
- St. George’s School – Associate Director of Operations
- Starbucks – Barista
- Suez Water Technologies & Solutions – Operator
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Bohlin & Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET MANAGER
- The Chad Kritzas Team – Administrative Assistant
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Weekday Bartender
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Mooring – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Admissions Associates
- The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager
- The Wayfinder – Barista
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Groomer
- Town of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Campground Manager, Crew Manager, Human Resources Manager, Principal Planner, Mechanic, and more…
- Unidine – Chef Manager – Middletown RI
- University Orthodontics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
- US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT
- US Veterans Health Administration – Nurse Practitioner
- Vacation Newport – Maintenance Technician
- Varsity Tours – Remote Bilingual Spanish Academic Instructor
- West Marine – Cashier
- White Horse Tavern – Busser
