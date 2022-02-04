Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s – LINE COOK – $15-$22/HOUR
  2. Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
  3. All About Home Care – Administrative Coordinator
  4. All Saints Academy – Principal – All Saints Academy
  5. Applebee’s – Bartender – Interviewing 2/8
  6. Athleta – Assistant Manager
  7. Balfour & Co – Assistant / Trainee Photographer – Newport, RI
  8. BankNewport – BSA/Compliance Analyst
  9. Bar ‘Cino – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$19-$24/HOUR*
  10. BCF Solutions – Training Specialist (Contingent)
  11. Behavorial Health Group – Patient Registration Coordinator
  12. Bellevue Partners – Handyman Helper – (Full time, Newport, RI)
  13. Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
  14. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
  15. Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT RESTAURANT MANAGER
  16. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  17. City of Newport – Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
  18. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
  19. CollabFirst – Telecommunications Tower Technician-Veterans Wanted
  20. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  21. CVS – Operations Manager
  22. Davidson Hospitality Group – Housekeeping Manager – Hotel Viking
  23. Dibbs Technology – Customer Experience Leader
  24. Dish – DISH Installation Technician – Field
  25. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  26. EBCAP – Site Coordinator /Community Learning Center (EBCAP0938)
  27. Embrace Home Loans – Hiring Specialist
  28. Essentials – Gift/clothing store retail associate
  29. Expleo – Production Worker
  30. Eye Care for Rhode Island – Optical Assistant
  31. Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  32. Genesis – Driver (Part Time)
  33. Gurney’s – All Hotel Positions Hiring Event
  34. GVI, Inc – Electronics Assembler (2145)
  35. Hart’s Roofing – Office Manager
  36. Hotel Viking – Housekeeping Manager – Hotel Viking
  37. IYRS – Admissions Representative
  38. Keller Williams Coastal – Inside Sales Associate
  39. Kiel James Patrick – Production Assistant
  40. Launchpad – Job Coach/ Transition Mentor
  41. Leidos – Material Coordinator
  42. Lifespan – Nuclear Med Tech
  43. Lit Boutique – Store Manager
  44. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  45. Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare and Sleepover Specialist!
  46. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  47. McLaughlin Research Corp – JUNIOR ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN-RC
  48. MCM – Yacht Manager
  49. Metrovest Hospitality – Restaurant Supervisor
  50. Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
  51. Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Teacher 9-12 (Middletown High School)
  52. Millinium Information Services – Immediate Openings – Independent Insurance Inspector 
  53. Mikel – PROGRAM SUPPORT II
  54. Momentum Behavorial Health – Behavior Technician
  55. Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Agent
  56. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  57. New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo
  58. Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator (Middletown, RI)
  59. Newport Mental Health – Director of Outpatient Services
  60. Newport Public Schools – Substitute Clerk Typist @ Dean’s Office – Thompson Middle School
  61. Newport Restoration Foundation – Bookkeeper
  62. Newport Tree Conservancy – Operations Assistant
  63. Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line CooksFarm to Table Line Cooks
  64. New York Yacht Club – Banquet Waiter
  65. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  66. OLH Technical Services – Engineering Technician – Mechanical – 2320
  67. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  68. Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
  69. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  70. Purvis Systems – Project Manager
  71. RAC Brands – Assistant Manager-Sales
  72. SAIC – Junior RPA Developer
  73. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  74. Salve Regina University – Mathematical Sciences, Open-rank, Non-Tenure Track – Salve Regina University
  75. Scales & Shells – Host
  76. SEACORP – Fire Control Technician
  77. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager 
  78. Securitas – Security Guard – Part time Overnight
  79. Southcoast Health System – RN- Primary Care
  80. St. George’s School – Associate Director of Operations
  81. Starbucks – Barista
  82. Suez Water Technologies & Solutions – Operator
  83. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  84. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  85. The Bohlin & Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET MANAGER
  86. The Chad Kritzas Team – Administrative Assistant
  87. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Weekday Bartender
  88. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  89. The Mooring – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR
  90. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Admissions Associates
  91. The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager
  92. The Wayfinder – Barista
  93. The Wiggle Room – Dog Groomer
  94. Town of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Campground Manager, Crew Manager, Human Resources Manager, Principal Planner, Mechanic, and more…
  95. Unidine – Chef Manager – Middletown RI
  96. University Orthodontics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
  97. US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT
  98. US Veterans Health Administration – Nurse Practitioner
  99. Vacation Newport – Maintenance Technician
  100. Varsity Tours – Remote Bilingual Spanish Academic Instructor
  101. West Marine – Cashier
  102. White Horse Tavern – Busser

