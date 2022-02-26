hiring newport ri
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Executive Chef, Line Cook
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
  3. Almondy Inn B&B – Housekeeper
  4. Aquidneck Country Club – CHEF
  5. Athena Health Care Systems – Registered Nurse
  6. AVMAC LLC – Secretary III
  7. BankNewport – Executive Assistant
  8. Bar ‘Cino – Kitchen Supervisor
  9. Bellevue Partners – Handyman Helper – (Full time, Newport, RI)
  10. BMW of Newport – SERVICE ADVISOR
  11. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
  12. Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant Manager, Banquet Manager, Banquet Supervisor, Fine Dining Sous Chef, Line Cook, Pastry Sous Chef
  13. Chilis – Server
  14. City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
  15. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
  16. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  17. Compass Group Careers- FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
  18. Confluent Health – Physical Therapy Tech
  19. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  20. Davidson Hospitality Group – Greeter/Cashier – One Bellevue – Hotel Viking
  21. Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
  22. Diocese of Providence Catholic School Office – Principal – All Saints Academy
  23. Donovan & Sons – Billing Specialist/Customer Service Representative
  24. Dunkin – Crew Member
  25. EBCAP – Dental Assistants (EBCAP0743)
  26. Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer
  27. Fetch – Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider
  28. Fidelity Investments – Customer Service Representative
  29. Fitzpatrick Team Remax – Real Estate Assistant
  30. Foodlove Market – Line Cook
  31. Forty 1 North – AM Restaurant Server
  32. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Full Time)
  33. GFB Management – Resident Services Coordinator
  34. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  35. Gurney’s – Front Desk Agent
  36. Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk
  37. Healthcare Services Group – Registered Dietitian
  38. Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist
  39. Hotel Viking – Server – Hotel Viking
  40. J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative Part Time
  41. Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
  42. James L. Maher Center – Driver
  43. JFA Security – Security Gate Officer 2nd Shifts
  44. John Clarke Senior Living – Business Office Coordinator
  45. JoS.A.Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
  46. KFC – KFC Team Member
  47. Lafrance Hospitality – Assistant General Manager Holiday Inn Express
  48. Life Is Good – Retail Sales Associate
  49. Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
  50. Lippert Components Plant 113 – Product Design Specialist
  51. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  52. lululemon – Educator
  53. Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  54. Management Support Technology – Logistics Specialist
  55. Marriott International – Concierge Attendant – PM SHIFT
  56. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  57. McLaughlin Research Corp – TECHNICAL WRITER III-RC
  58. McNeill Children’s Institute – Front Office Clerk/Receptionist
  59. Metropolitan Wealth Management – Hospitality Office Bookkeeper (Full Time – Newport, RI)
  60. MLK Center – Assistant Director of Education, Summer Program Teacher
  61. Mokka Coffehouse – Assistant Manager
  62. Mori Sushi – Japanese restaurant Sever
  63. MVM – Executive Assistant – (Full Time – Newport, RI)
  64. Netsimco – Administrative Assistant (Middletown, RI)
  65. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  66. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue School Pathways to Success Program 21 – 22 SY only
  67. Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator (Middletown, RI) – $20.00 per hour
  68. Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
  69. New York Yacht Club, Harbor Court – Front Desk Agent
  70. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Wait Staff
  71. NTT Data – Computer Systems Analyst Junior Level
  72. OLH Technical Services – Mechanical Technician – Navy – 2320
  73. Omin2Max – Logistics Specialists Newport, Rhode Island
  74. Pappas OPT Physical and Hand Therapy – Physical Therapy Tech
  75. People’s Credit Union – Executive Assistant
  76. Picnic – Barista/Cashier
  77. Private Family Office – Assistant General Counsel (Full Time – Newport, RI)
  78. RITBA – – Assistant Project Manager
  79. Sally beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  80. Scales & Shells – Server/Bartender
  81. Shaner Operating Corp – Housekeeping Supervisor
  82. Smokehouse – Assistant General Manager, Dining Room Supervisor
  83. Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
  84. Speedway – Retail Crew
  85. Stoneacre Brasserie – Restaurant Greeter
  86. Stop & Shop – Assistant Store Manager
  87. Sunglass Hut – Sales Consultant
  88. Supercuts – Receptionist
  89. Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
  90. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Weekday Hosts/Hostesses
  91. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  92. The Mooring –  Server, Dining Room Supervisor, Dishwasher, Executive Sous Chef, Host, Line Cook, Sous Chef
  93. The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager, Bartender/Server, Seasonal Front of House Managers
  94. The Vanderbilt – Porter/Bellman
  95. The Wayfinder – Banquet Server
  96. Town Of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Mechanic, Principal Planner, Campground Manager, Human Resource Manager, and more
  97. Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Hotel Viking
  98. University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
  99. US Bureau of Naval Personnel – DEAN CENTER FOR NAVAL WARFARE STUDIES
  100. US Commander, Navy Installations – Child & Youth Program Leader
  101. US NAval Education & Training Command – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST (INET)
  102. Village house Nursing and Rehab – Activity Assistant
  103. Watershed Security – Financial Analyst w/Top Secret
  104. Westat – MEPS – Field Interviewer
  105. Windward Boats – Boat Trailer Salesperson Hawaii
  106. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

