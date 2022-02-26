Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- 22 Bowen’s – Executive Chef, Line Cook
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
- Almondy Inn B&B – Housekeeper
- Aquidneck Country Club – CHEF
- Athena Health Care Systems – Registered Nurse
- AVMAC LLC – Secretary III
- BankNewport – Executive Assistant
- Bar ‘Cino – Kitchen Supervisor
- Bellevue Partners – Handyman Helper – (Full time, Newport, RI)
- BMW of Newport – SERVICE ADVISOR
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant Manager, Banquet Manager, Banquet Supervisor, Fine Dining Sous Chef, Line Cook, Pastry Sous Chef
- Chilis – Server
- City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- Compass Group Careers- FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
- Confluent Health – Physical Therapy Tech
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Greeter/Cashier – One Bellevue – Hotel Viking
- Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
- Diocese of Providence Catholic School Office – Principal – All Saints Academy
- Donovan & Sons – Billing Specialist/Customer Service Representative
- Dunkin – Crew Member
- EBCAP – Dental Assistants (EBCAP0743)
- Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer
- Fetch – Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider
- Fidelity Investments – Customer Service Representative
- Fitzpatrick Team Remax – Real Estate Assistant
- Foodlove Market – Line Cook
- Forty 1 North – AM Restaurant Server
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Full Time)
- GFB Management – Resident Services Coordinator
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s – Front Desk Agent
- Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk
- Healthcare Services Group – Registered Dietitian
- Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist
- Hotel Viking – Server – Hotel Viking
- J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative Part Time
- Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
- James L. Maher Center – Driver
- JFA Security – Security Gate Officer 2nd Shifts
- John Clarke Senior Living – Business Office Coordinator
- JoS.A.Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- Lafrance Hospitality – Assistant General Manager Holiday Inn Express
- Life Is Good – Retail Sales Associate
- Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
- Lippert Components Plant 113 – Product Design Specialist
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- lululemon – Educator
- Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- Management Support Technology – Logistics Specialist
- Marriott International – Concierge Attendant – PM SHIFT
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – TECHNICAL WRITER III-RC
- McNeill Children’s Institute – Front Office Clerk/Receptionist
- Metropolitan Wealth Management – Hospitality Office Bookkeeper (Full Time – Newport, RI)
- MLK Center – Assistant Director of Education, Summer Program Teacher
- Mokka Coffehouse – Assistant Manager
- Mori Sushi – Japanese restaurant Sever
- MVM – Executive Assistant – (Full Time – Newport, RI)
- Netsimco – Administrative Assistant (Middletown, RI)
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue School Pathways to Success Program 21 – 22 SY only
- Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator (Middletown, RI) – $20.00 per hour
- Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
- New York Yacht Club, Harbor Court – Front Desk Agent
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Wait Staff
- NTT Data – Computer Systems Analyst Junior Level
- OLH Technical Services – Mechanical Technician – Navy – 2320
- Omin2Max – Logistics Specialists Newport, Rhode Island
- Pappas OPT Physical and Hand Therapy – Physical Therapy Tech
- People’s Credit Union – Executive Assistant
- Picnic – Barista/Cashier
- Private Family Office – Assistant General Counsel (Full Time – Newport, RI)
- RITBA – – Assistant Project Manager
- Sally beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Scales & Shells – Server/Bartender
- Shaner Operating Corp – Housekeeping Supervisor
- Smokehouse – Assistant General Manager, Dining Room Supervisor
- Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
- Speedway – Retail Crew
- Stoneacre Brasserie – Restaurant Greeter
- Stop & Shop – Assistant Store Manager
- Sunglass Hut – Sales Consultant
- Supercuts – Receptionist
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Weekday Hosts/Hostesses
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Mooring – Server, Dining Room Supervisor, Dishwasher, Executive Sous Chef, Host, Line Cook, Sous Chef
- The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager, Bartender/Server, Seasonal Front of House Managers
- The Vanderbilt – Porter/Bellman
- The Wayfinder – Banquet Server
- Town Of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Mechanic, Principal Planner, Campground Manager, Human Resource Manager, and more
- Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Hotel Viking
- University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
- US Bureau of Naval Personnel – DEAN CENTER FOR NAVAL WARFARE STUDIES
- US Commander, Navy Installations – Child & Youth Program Leader
- US NAval Education & Training Command – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST (INET)
- Village house Nursing and Rehab – Activity Assistant
- Watershed Security – Financial Analyst w/Top Secret
- Westat – MEPS – Field Interviewer
- Windward Boats – Boat Trailer Salesperson Hawaii
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate
