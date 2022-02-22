Two males sustained critical injuries earlier today following a fight in the area of Dudley Avenue, according to Newport Police Department

On February 21, 2022, at approximately 3:47 pm, Newport Police says a 911 call was placed to the Newport Fire Department for two males fighting and both were bleeding in the area of Dudley Avenue in Newport.

Newport Police says that there are two males who sustained critical injuries. Newport Police is providing no further information at this time due to the beginning stages of the investigation.

Newport Police says that there is no imminent danger to the Newport community or surrounding communities because “this is an isolated incident”.

- Advertisement -

This story is developing.