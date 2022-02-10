Source: MVYRADIO

Every Monday in March, MVYRADIO, in partnership with the Dukes County Health Council (DCHC) and the Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank (CCMVHB) will host a series of panel discussions concentrating on the housing crisis on Martha’s Vineyard. This series is based upon MVYRADIO’s successful series created in February 2021 called “Let’s Do Better: A Racial Equity Conversation Series.” All sessions will be via Zoom with a Q & A to follow.

The lack of affordable housing, and its effects on individuals, the local economy and particular demographic groups, is a long-simmering issue on Martha’s Vineyard, which has been exacerbated by conditions related to the COVID pandemic. This panel series will speak to local people involved in defining and understanding the issues, as well as representatives from organizations trying to find a path forward.

“As the Vineyard’s local radio station, we know we can be a platform for important community conversations,” said Laurel Redington, MVYRADIO’s Community Outreach Director and moderator of the series. “Our Island’s housing issue affects every single person who enjoys this community, no matter who we are. It’s a conversation we need to have. We’re glad MVYRADIO can bring people together for thoughtful discussion.”

Each conversation will include a 6-person panel. Scheduled topics include:

MONDAY MARCH 7th: Introduction to the Housing Crisis and The Coalition To Create the MV Housing Bank – Impact on Social Determinants of Health



MONDAY, MARCH 14th: Impact on critical Island Systems – Employment Crisis – Municipal and Private Employment

MONDAY, MARCH 21st: Impact on Elders and Youth

MONDAY, MARCH 28th: Impact We Can Make – Essential components to solving our Housing crisis

“The Island Housing crisis is a deep-rooted problem and we hope this forum will give people a chance to understand the underpinnings of it, and how we can move forward with comprehensive solutions,” said Dan O’Connell, year-round West Tisbury resident and former Secretary of Housing and Economic Development for the Commonwealth of MA. “It will take the efforts and understanding of the whole community to address it.”

Panelists scheduled to appear include Laura Silber and Juliette Fay from The Coalition to Create a MV Housing Bank (CCMVHB), Phillipe Jordi – Founder of Island Housing Trust, Kim Garrison – All-Island Behavioral Health Coordinator and Research Specialist at MVRHS, Graham Houghton – WT School Guidance Counselor, Lisa Belcastro – NAMI MV, Dan O’Connell – former Secretary of Housing and Economic Development for the Commonwealth of MA, Cindy Trish – ED of Healthy Aging MV, Paddy Moore – Founder of HAMV, Wampanoag Elder Carole Vandal and many others.

The Housing Crisis forum is free, but viewers must sign up to receive the Zoom link at MVYRADIO.org/community. The sign-up period will open during the last week of February. An email with a link to the Zoom session will be sent on the morning of each panel.