MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded the latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants.



This round of grantees includes the local businesses: Cape Cod Nail Company in Mashpee; HomeGrown Tours in Oak Bluffs; and Sideline Sports in Vineyard Haven.

These businesses will each receive a total of sixty underwriting messages on MVYRADIO to be used in the next three months to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee.



According to MVYRADIO, their Business Diversity Initiative was created to offer underwriting messages to traditionally under-served business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the disability community, and veterans.

“As a local, public radio station, we want to make sure our platform is accessible to a diverse array of listeners, community members, and clients,” said Tristan Israel, MVYRADIO Board member and Chair of the Diversity Committee. “After the success of our first round of grants last quarter, we are pleased to be able to highlight three new local businesses and help them tell their story.”



This quarter’s grantees include:

Cape Cod Nail Company: A woman-owned business, offering natural nail care in Mashpee Commons and mobile nail services for groups or parties.

HomeGrown Tours: A woman-owned business, offering fully narrated and wheelchair accessible shuttle bus tours of Martha’s Vineyard.

Sideline Sports: A BIPOC, woman-owned motivational sportswear and streetwear brand.

Applications for the next round of grants have already opened. The deadline is March 31, 2022, with grants awarded in the first week of April. The application and more information on the program can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.