The Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) on Monday announced that James Galloway has joined the partnership as its new Executive Director.

Galloway, originally from Tiverton, is an experienced environmental conservationist who has led landmark projects in the Everglades and south Florida, according to NOSP.

“I am excited to be back in New England and to take on this role at NOSP,” says Galloway in a statement. “The partnership’s principles and goals – and the potential for me to contribute toward seeing them fulfilled – have energized me. I intend to be actively involved, talking and meeting with partners and community members about NOSP.”

The Newport Open Space Partnership is a partnership created by the Newport Tree, Park, and Open Space Master Plan which was drafted and adopted by the Newport City Council on July 12, 2017. Their goal is to inform and collaborate, as well as assist groups working in open spaces, on projects that impact the natural and open space in Newport.

The partner members are the Aquidneck Land Trust, Newport Tree Conservancy, Newport Tree and Open Space Commission, Aquidneck Island Planning Commission, and the City of Newport.

“James has overseen many restoration and environmental projects and will be a great asset to our team,” says Chuck Allott, Executive Director of the Aquidneck Land Trust in a statement. “We want to bring in other affiliated partners who are leaders in environment and sustainability, and who can help inform new projects and initiatives. We know James will be a great help to meet that goal.”