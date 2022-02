- Advertisement -

Snow is once again falling across Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service earlier this week had forecast approximately 4 – 7″ of total snow accumulation from this storm.

Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service.

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures, according to the National Weather Service.

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

This story will continue to be updated.

3:48 pm update

LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER

...Rhode Island... ...Kent County... TF Green AP 2.5 in 1259 PM 02/25 ASOS 4 NE Coventry 2.5 in 0205 PM 02/25 Trained Spotter ...Providence County... 2 ENE Burrillville 4.0 in 0955 AM 02/25 Trained Spotter 1 WSW North Providence 3.8 in 1100 AM 02/25 Amateur Radio 1 SSE North Providence 3.8 in 1241 PM 02/25 Public 1 N Foster 3.6 in 1033 AM 02/25 CO-OP Observer 2 ENE Providence 3.4 in 1017 AM 02/25 Public 2 SE Pawtucket 3.3 in 1050 AM 02/25 Trained Spotter Johnston 3.0 in 1000 AM 02/25 Broadcast Media Scituate 2.9 in 1010 AM 02/25 Broadcast Media 1 E Pawtucket 2.5 in 0130 PM 02/25 Public

1:17 pm update

LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER

...Kent County... TF Green AP 2.5 in 1259 PM 02/25 ASOS ...Providence County... 2 ENE Burrillville 4.0 in 0955 AM 02/25 Trained Spotter 1 WSW North Providence 3.8 in 1100 AM 02/25 Amateur Radio 1 SSE North Providence 3.8 in 1241 PM 02/25 Public 1 N Foster 3.6 in 1033 AM 02/25 CO-OP Observer 2 ENE Providence 3.4 in 1017 AM 02/25 Public 2 SE Pawtucket 3.3 in 1050 AM 02/25 Trained Spotter 3 ESE Cumberland 3.1 in 0815 AM 02/25 NWS Employee Johnston 3.0 in 1000 AM 02/25 Broadcast Media Scituate 2.9 in 1010 AM 02/25 Broadcast Media

8:17 am update.

LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER ...RHODE ISLAND... ...BRISTOL COUNTY... BRISTOL 2.0 NNW 1.4 IN 0700 AM 02/25 COCORAHS ...KENT COUNTY... COVENTRY 2.5 NW 2.0 IN 0619 AM 02/25 COCORAHS TF GREEN AP 1.6 IN 0654 AM 02/25 ASOS COVENTRY 2 1.4 IN 0700 AM 02/25 COOP 3 ENE COVENTRY 1.0 IN 0651 AM 02/25 TRAINED SPOTTER ...NEWPORT COUNTY... JAMESTOWN 0.3 SSE 0.7 IN 0700 AM 02/25 COCORAHS ...PROVIDENCE COUNTY... 2 ENE BURRILLVILLE 4.0 IN 0810 AM 02/25 PUBLIC PROVIDENCE 2.7 NNE 2.5 IN 0623 AM 02/25 COCORAHS 2 ENE SMITHFIELD 2.5 IN 0641 AM 02/25 AMATEUR RADIO NORTH SMITHFIELD 0.7 SE 2.3 IN 0700 AM 02/25 COCORAHS 3 WSW SMITHFIELD 2.1 IN 0611 AM 02/25 TRAINED SPOTTER MANVILLE 0.4 WSW 2.1 IN 0645 AM 02/25 COCORAHS 1 N FOSTER 2.1 IN 0716 AM 02/25 CO-OP OBSERVER 1 SSE NORTH PROVIDENCE 2.0 IN 0749 AM 02/25 PUBLIC JOHNSTON 2.0 IN 0545 AM 02/25 BROADCAST MEDIA 3 NE CUMBERLAND 2.0 IN 0655 AM 02/25 NWS EMPLOYEE SCITUATE 1.5 IN 0535 AM 02/25 BROADCAST MEDIA PROVIDENCE 2.1 NE 0.9 IN 0600 AM 02/25 COCORAHS ...WASHINGTON COUNTY... KINGSTON 0.7 WSW 0.8 IN 0700 AM 02/25 COCORAHS

