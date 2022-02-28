Subscribe to What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Governor Dan McKee today sent a letter to President Biden expressing that the state is prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees who have been forced from their homes in recent days by Russian aggression.
A copy of the letter is available below and here.
In addition, Governor McKee has requested that the State House continue to be lit in blue and yellow for the rest of the week in a show of support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.