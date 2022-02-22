In what is no surprise, Gov Dan McKee today is scheduled to formally announce that he’s running for reelection at 9:15 a.m. at Igus, Inc. in East Providence. McKee is expected to talk about his vision for the next four years to grow jobs, lower costs for hardworking families, support small businesses, and put money back in people’s pockets.

He officially joins a crowded Democratic primary that also includes Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and physician Luis Daniel Munoz.

The gubernatorial primary promises to be expensive. At the end of 2021, the candidates reported growing campaign funds. Foulkes, who entered the Democratic primary election sweepstakes in October has raised nearly $1 million in the first several weeks of her campaign.

McKee reported a fund balance of $844,087, Gorbea reported a fund balance of $769,604, Munoz reported a fund balance of $3,356, and Brown reported a fund balance of $38,124.

Magaziner calls on GOP opponents to return funds

Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has called on Republican congressional candidates Allan Fung and Bob Lancia to return all contributions received from H. Russell Taub, convicted of defrauding political donors and cited in a Federal Election Commission of seeking Russian help during his 2016 Congressional campaign.

“When Allan Fung and Bob Lancia became aware that Russell Taub stole over $1 million from his contributors and used it for personal gain, they should have immediately turned that money over to federal authorities so that it could be used for restitution for Taub’s victims,” said General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner. “Now the scandal has worsened, as Robert Mueller revealed Taub sought assistance from Russia to undermine our democracy. Fung and Lancia should immediately turn over these donations to the appropriate federal authorities.”

Public finance filings indicate former Mayor Allan Fung accepted a maximum donation of $1,000 in 2018 during his bid for Rhode Island Governor and another donation in 2014. Former representative Bob Lancia also accepted a donation of $500 in 2018 during his bid for Congress. Filing records indicate neither candidate returned these donations after Taub was convicted of fundraising fraud in 2019.

Magaziner receives another union endorsement

Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner, who is currently Rhode Island’s General Treasurer, received his fourth union endorsement this week, when The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 11 (IUPAT) joined Ironworkers Local 37, Unite Here Local 26, and Carpenters Local 330.

“Treasurer Magaziner has the track record of supporting the working families of the IUPAT,” said IUPAT Business Representative Justin Kelley. “His efforts in ensuring our schools are being repaired and rebuilt have brought substantial opportunities for the highly trained crafts people to support our families while performing our crafts. We know Seth will bring this positive outlook, energy, and track record of delivering for working folks to Washington in representing the people of the second congressional district and all working Rhode Islanders.”