Gov. Dan McKee formally announced his candidacy for governor yesterday, promising to build on leadership that has been “right-sizing a listing ship.”

“The state was taking on water, that’s what that means — and it was,” McKee said. “Our economy was struggling. We were at the peak of the pandemic. We had the lowest vaccination rates in the country. And our schools, there were a big question mark about getting our kids back in the classroom.”

“I’m running to deliver an economic recovery from the pandemic that improves our state’s economy for this generation of Rhode Islanders and the next,” he said. “I believe Rhode Islanders have a right to the security of a good-paying job with a fair wage, a right to know their schools are delivering for their kids, and an equitable opportunity to live in a safe home and in a safe community. And they’re right in wanting their government to have its finances in order, just like they do.”

McKee was serving his final term as lieutenant governor when Gov. Gina Raimondo joined the administration of President Joe Biden, elevating McKee to the governorship.

He becomes the fifth Democrat to enter primary race for governor, joining former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Johnston Mayor Polisena Endorses Diossa for General Treasurer

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena, yesterday endorsed former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa for General Treasurer. Diossa, a Democrat, is the only announced candidate for Treasurer. He was also recently endorsed by former General Treasurer Paul Tavares, former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebian, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva.

Polisena said Diossa brought Central Falls out of bankruptcy and helped the whole region and the whole state with his steady leadership.

Blank chosen to fill Portsmouth School Committee position

Sondra Blank has been appointed by the Town Council to the Portsmouth School Committee to fill the term left vacant last November with the death of School Committeeman Allen Shers.

Blank, who works in management at Raytheon Technologies, has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from UMass Lowell. Blank was chosen from among six individuals who had applied to fill Shers’ term.