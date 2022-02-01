Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!

Marissa Levreault, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 fall semester.

Levreault is Majoring in Nursing, according to Miami University.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

For the complete list, go to Commencement, Dean’s and President’s Lists.

