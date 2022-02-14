RI native Doug Woolverton brought his A-game to the Miles Davis tribute show at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel February 12-13, in a pair of Valentine’s weekend performances.

His band, consisting of Mike Tucker on Tenor Sax, Chase Ceglie on Alto Sax, Rusty Scott on piano, Keala Kaumeheiwa on bass, and Chris Rivelli on drums jammed on Davis’ 1959 classic Kind of Blue, perhaps the most famous jazz album ever recorded.

After the Davis tribute, Woolverton returned to the stage for a second set with Newport’s Groove Merchants.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell shares some pics of the show below.

