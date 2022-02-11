The City of Newport today announced that in accordance with Rhode Island Executive Order 21-116, effective Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, masks will no longer be required for visitors to City Hall.

Face coverings, however, are strongly encouraged to worn for those who are not fully vaccinated and visitors are asked to be mindful of any and all notices posted outside City offices.

The City says that public meetings will also continue to be held virtually, pending further guidance from the Governor’s office.

As a reminder, the City of Newport strongly encourages all community members to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus and is encouraging all of its employees to continue the use of face coverings even without a mandate.

As State and federal authorities release new health and safety guidance, the City will continue to review and revise its COVID-related policies and procedures as warranted.

Latest from WUN

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).