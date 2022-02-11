The City of Newport today announced that in accordance with Rhode Island Executive Order 21-116, effective Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, masks will no longer be required for visitors to City Hall.

Face coverings, however, are strongly encouraged to worn for those who are not fully vaccinated and visitors are asked to be mindful of any and all notices posted outside City offices.

The City says that public meetings will also continue to be held virtually, pending further guidance from the Governor’s office.

As a reminder, the City of Newport strongly encourages all community members to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus and is encouraging all of its employees to continue the use of face coverings even without a mandate.

As State and federal authorities release new health and safety guidance, the City will continue to review and revise its COVID-related policies and procedures as warranted.