Rhode Island’s homegrown music festival, the Rhythm and Roots Festival announced today that it is ceasing operations and ending the annual Festival.

In a letter to Festival patrons, owner and long-time Producer Chuck Wentworth announced that due to health issues, he is stepping away from the popular event.

Read the text of Wentworth’s e-mail below:

Regrettably, I am announcing that Lagniappe Productions is suspending all operations immediately. As a result, the 24th Annual Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance, and Food Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend 2022 is canceled.

I have not come to this decision lightly. After consulting with my doctors and my family, we’ve decided that I should step away from festival production for health issues that have taken their toll for the past 12 years. Most recently, a major medical event hospitalized me for two days during the last Rhythm & Roots festival. You can imagine the frustration and disappointment that I experienced missing the festival that I planned for two years. The consensus of all involved is that I must step away from festival production immediately.

Deb, the entire Wentworth family and I share your disappointment that the Rhythm & Roots festival has come to an end. We have worked diligently to present the best festival possible since 1998. As an independent, family-run festival, we have managed to succeed despite facing numerous obstacles. Our success has been largely due to your unwavering support through the good and the lean times. We all share great memories of festivals past and we hope that you can Keep the Vibe Alive in spirit. Thanks again and we will always cherish every one of you who attended Rhythm & Roots over the past 24 years. You won’t be forgotten.

Thank you all again,

Chuck, Deb and the entire Wentworth family