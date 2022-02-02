Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, George Floyd. For the past 10 years, media has inundated the public with the murders, inequalities, and protests of Black people in America.



While communities across our nation have taken this time to re-educate and re-think their biases, Black people have been traumatized and exhausted watching these injustices unfold.

So, how has the Black community still found ways to laugh, create, and persevere through these tough times?



From award-winning actors, restaurateurs, mental health advocates, and spoken word artists, each episode of BLACK JOY will bring a unique perspective into how Rhode Island’s Black community draws upon joy as a source of strength. Through food, the arts, and mental health, we will explore the rich history and legacy of joy and how it is not only a place of refuge but also a necessity.



In honor of Black History Month, Rhode Island PBS and Rhode Island College present the premiere of BLACK JOY on Thursday, February 24, 2022 (snow date February 25) at 6 p.m. at Roberts Auditorium on the Rhode Island College campus.* The Rhode Island PBS Original three-part series shares the history, tradition, and legacy of joy in the Black community.



Between the three short films, Rhode Island College students will perform live on stage. The event wraps with a discussion moderated by Rhode Island PBS producer of BLACK JOY Brianna Medina and guests from the production:

Julia Broome – Owner of Kin Southern Table & Bar

Akeem Lloyd – CEO/Founder of A Leadership Journey

Rudy Cabrera – Nationally-recognized Spoken Word Poet and Actor

Student performers will be:

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited due to social distancing guidelines. Advance reservations are required through the Rhode Island PBS website. State COVID-19 precautions will be observed.*The BLACK JOY series will be available on-demand beginning Friday, February 25 at watch.ripbs.org.



*As of January 28, attendees of this event at Rhode Island College must:

Provide contact information through pre-registration or upon arrival.

Provide proof of vaccination, including a booster of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson.

If not fully vaccinated, provide proof of a negative test taken 72 hours before arrival on campus. Tests may be a PCR test taken 72 hours prior or an antigen test taken 6 hours prior. Home tests are not acceptable.

Please note: Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, this in-person event is subject to change to a virtual event. Please watch for updates on ripbs.org.

Source: Rhode Island PBS

