(Vineyard Haven, MA) The Tisbury Town Select Board on Martha’s Vineyard unanimously approved permits to allow Innovation Arts and Entertainment to operate the Beach Road Weekend music festival through 2024. Beach Road Weekend 2022 is a three-day music festival, August 25 – 28, at Veterans Memorial Park, just a short walk from the Vineyard Haven Ferry Terminal. The 2023 dates will be August 24-27 and Beach Road Weekend 2024 will take place 22-25. Additionally, Beach Road Weekend has pledged to pay 5% of net revenue to the Town of Tisbury to support important community causes.

“It’s an honor to be able to look this far in the future with the Town of Tisbury as a partner,” said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment. “We are already working to secure an incredible lineup of artists for the next two years and are committed to giving a vital boost to Tisbury’s economy and nurturing the growth of the vibrant music scene on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will feature performances by Beck, Avett Brothers, Wilco, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and more than two dozen other acts. Three-day ticket and hotel packages are available now at Beachroadweekend.com.

Beach Road Weekend is produced by Innovation Arts and Entertainment and all profits from the event will go towards supporting the Friends of the MV Concert Series, an island based non-profit organization set up to support and enhance the recreation and entertainment landscape on Martha’s Vineyard. The Friends of MV Concerts 501-c3 are planning on providing support for music programs in area schools, local musicians with paying gigs, and investing in local athletic leagues that use Veterans Memorial Park.

The festival has been a proven driver for the economy. Hotel packages sold through Beach Road Weekend topped $1,500,000 in bookings for Cape Cod & Island hotels in 2022. The festival is expected to bring more than 12,000 fans to Tisbury each day of the festival this fall.