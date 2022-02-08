Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Victoria Wolfe, of Portsmouth, RI, was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Wolfe’s major is listed as Theatre BFA.
Wolfe is majoring in Theatre BFA, Minoring in Minor Leadership Studies.
Wolfe was among more than 9,600 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
