Seven students from Newport County have landed on WPI’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

A total of 2,054 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2021 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

The following students from Newport County are Dean’s List recipients:

Jack Gomes of Newport, Rhode Island, class of 2023, majoring in Data Science (BS).

Andrew Fernandes of Tiverton, Rhode Island, class of 2022, majoring in Computer Science (BS)

Alexander Corey of Middletown, Rhode Island, class of 2022, majoring in Robotics Engineering (BS)

Devin Guerrera of Tiverton, Rhode Island, class of 2022, majoring in Mechanical Engineering (BS)

Crystal Murray of Tiverton, Rhode Island, class of 2023, majoring in Biomedical Engineering (BS)

Morgan Raposa of Tiverton, RI, class of 2024, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Delaney Lippert of Little Compton, Rhode Island, class of 2025, majoring in Biomedical Engineering (BS)

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students work on open-ended problems for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”