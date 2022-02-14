It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
31 Cranston Avenue #1 | $949,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
123 Houston Avenue | $850,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
7 Cozzens Court | $999,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.
6 Boss Court | $1,425,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Middletown
13 Phillips Avenue | $399,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
4 Smithfield Drive | $549,000
Open House on Saturday from 2pm to 3:30 pm.
Portsmouth
86 Narragansett Boulevard | $915,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
5 Hathaway Drive | $635,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Jamestown
375 West Reach Drive | $1,925,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
29 Tanglewood Drive | $639,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
749 Stafford Road | $355,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm.
301 Bulgarmarsh Road | $120,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
211 Leeshore Lane #50 | $875,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Little Compton
41 Old Main Road | $685,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.