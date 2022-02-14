It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

31 Cranston Avenue #1 | $949,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

123 Houston Avenue | $850,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

7 Cozzens Court | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

6 Boss Court | $1,425,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

13 Phillips Avenue | $399,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

4 Smithfield Drive | $549,000

Open House on Saturday from 2pm to 3:30 pm.

Portsmouth

86 Narragansett Boulevard | $915,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

5 Hathaway Drive | $635,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

375 West Reach Drive | $1,925,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

29 Tanglewood Drive | $639,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

749 Stafford Road | $355,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm.

301 Bulgarmarsh Road | $120,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

211 Leeshore Lane #50 | $875,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

41 Old Main Road | $685,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.