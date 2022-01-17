Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Tuesday, January 18
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm – The Velvet Queen at JPT Film & Event Center
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm – House of Gucci at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Velvet Queen at 4:30 pm, House of Gucci at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 10:30 am – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, January 19
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – House of Gucci at JPT Film & Event Center
- 5:30 m – Free Studio Warming 4 Class Combo Night
- 6 pm – Newport Out Book Club with Newport Huddle
- 6:30 pm – Lecture with Dr. Fred Zilian: Frederick Douglas at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7:30 pm – Thunderball at JPT Film & Event Center
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Company
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – House of Gucci at 4 pm, Thunderball at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 1 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 4:15 pm – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Charter Review Commission
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
Thursday, January 20
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm – Nightmare Alley at JPT Film & Event Center
- 5 pm – Loyalist Women in 18th Century Newport at NHS Resource Center
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm – The Tragedy of MacBeth at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Nightmare Alley at 4:30 pm, The Tragedy of MacBeth at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- 4:15 pm – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, January 21
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm – The Velvet Queen at JPT Film & Event Center
- 6 pm – Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 7:30 pm – Nightmare Alley at JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Velvet Queen at 4:30 pm, Nightmare Alley at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Saturday, January 22
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, January 23
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
