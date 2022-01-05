A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Rhode Island and parts of Massachusetts for a storm beginning late Thursday night.

The storm is expected to impact the Friday morning commute with heavy snow falling at a rate of one inch per hour. Snow is predicted to accumulate 4-6 inches for most of Rhode Island. Smaller amounts are expected on the outer Cape and the Islands.

Read the text of the weather alert below for more details. We’ll have further updates as warranted.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 208 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA- Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA- Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA- Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport 208 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible during the Friday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, including the Interstate 95 Boston to Providence corridor. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Be prepared for difficult travel during the Friday morning commute. Heavy snow may create poor visibility and slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of around 1 inch per hour are possible during the Friday morning commute.