Fight off the winter chill and warm up to some good tunes at local spots around the region this weekend. Here are my “Six Picks” for the week ahead.

Friday: Veteran singer-songwriter Chris Smither first played the Newport Folk Festival in 1967. (He’s been back a few times since.) In recent years, he’s released some of his best music and he”ll be sharing some of those tunes Friday night at the Narrows Center in Fall river. Click here for details.

Friday: A quadruple bill of punk-inspired rock and roll hits the News Cafe in Pawtucket Friday beginning around 9PM. Stubborn Hearts, Surviving Seasons, Thousand Years Between and Waiver Wire are on the bill. Click here for details.

Sunday: Bite The Bullet! It’s a record release party at Askew in Providence with Ziggy Gnardust, rocking tunes from the new album and more. The evening includes openers Beauquet, Bill Bartholomew and Dylan Stankowitz. Music begins at 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Texas guitar slinger Willie J. Laws is bringing his band to Chan’s in Woonsocket. Check out his blend of blues, funk and jazz at 8PM Saturday night. Click here for details.

Saturday: Newport singer-songwriter Randy Robbins plays the Reef Saturday night at 6PM. Enjoy good tunes, a great meal in a heated igloo, and a great view of Newport harbor. Click here for details.

Wednesday: The Lost Dog Street Band brings their modern trad-country sound to The Strand in Providence Wednesday, January 26 for a long-awaited show. The Nashville band released a new album, Glory on January 21. Matt Heckler opens at 8PM. Click here for details.