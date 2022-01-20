Save the date, the Newport International Boat Show returns to the Newport waterfront Thursday, September 15 – Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Celebrating 50 years in 2021, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.

The 2022 Newport International Boat Show will take place at the Newport Yachting Center Marina from 10 am to 6 pm on September 15 – 17, and from 10 am to 5 pm on September 18.

According to NewportBoatShow.com, tickets for the event will go on sale on June 1.

Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show (NIBS), announced on January 5 that after leading the Show for over two decades, Nancy Piffard, show director, is retiring. Desiring a continuity of leadership, Lisa Knowles, who has been the Show’s senior sales manager, has been promoted to replace Piffard. To ensure a streamlined transition Piffard will continue in a consulting role through early spring.

During her tenure, Piffard has received numerous accolades. Recently, she was recognized as a 2021 Women of Distinction honoree by the Newport Chamber of Commerce, and in 2019 one of Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves. In 2017, Piffard and her team were awarded the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association (RIMTA)’s Anchor Award – as outstanding advocates in the promotion of Rhode Island’s marine industry. Piffard will leave behind a legacy in the form of the creation of the Newport For New Products award program over 15 years ago and she was instrumental in bringing in-water training to the Show.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.