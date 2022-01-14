Rhode Island’s upstart Professional Soccer Club today announced that it has launched its newly-formed social media platform, signaling another step in its development.

The club went live with its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts this morning, and they are as follows:

Twitter @RI_ProSoccer

Facebook @RhodeIslandProSoccer

Instagram @ri_prosoccer

The Club says in a press release that “Now, Rhode Islanders, including its incredibly diverse soccer community, can follow the club’s social media for news and information related to the team and Tidewater Stadium. Fans will receive updates and breaking news as developments occur. More importantly, the Rhode Island Professional Soccer social media channels are a portal for the community to directly engage with the club”.

“This is a small but important step in the development of our club and stadium,” said club chairman, Brett Johnson in a statement. “We want this club and stadium to represent Rhode Island and connect with all Rhode Islanders, and we hope to establish that with a content-rich and engaging social and digital media platform.”

The Rhode Island Professional Soccer club is currently preparing for its inaugural season at Tidewater Stadium. Work is already underway on the National Grid site along the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, and the soccer-specific venue is scheduled to open in 2023.

The stadium is part of a larger mixed-use project that will be among one of the largest economic developments in Rhode Island history. The project to develop the soccer club, the stadium, and the surrounding real estate is being led by Fortuitous Partners.

Fortuitous Partners is an investment firm that invests in real estate developments and operating businesses, particularly in sports anchored mixed use real estate projects. Fortuitous Partners has the exclusive rights to bring a USL Championship League team to Rhode Island.

