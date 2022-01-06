Providence, RI – The Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is pleased to announce that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2022 program will be available on Friday, January 7, 2022; applications will then be accepted until Friday, March 4, 2022 at 4P.



The ARTS Scholarships 2022 program, sponsored by The Textron Charitable Trust and the PPAC Annual Fund Donors with support from WPRI 12, awards up to $500 in financial assistance to each of the 30 winning talented Rhode Island students selected as recipients. Qualified students must be aged 11 – 14 by June 1, 2022 and reside in and attend school in Rhode Island. These scholarships offer young artists an opportunity to participate in local summer arts education programs that will broaden each student’s experience in their chosen area of study.



Beginning Friday, January 7, 2022, links to ARTS Scholarships applications and guidelines in English and in Spanish will be available online at https://www.ppacri.org/outreach/arts-scholarship. To ensure the safety of applicants and PPAC staff at this time, applications and supporting materials can only be submitted electronically via Google forms and OneDrive portal links posted on PPAC’s website. No hard copies of applications or original artwork will be accepted.

All applications and supporting materials must be submitted electronically no later than 4P on Friday, March 4, 2022. For more information, please visit ppacri.org or contact Ricky Gresh, Director of Special Projects/Assistant to the President, at rgresh@ppacri.org or 401.574.3105



In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center which featured local, volunteer gospel choirs), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked to assist students with an interest in studying the arts.

“The talents and interests of our scholarship recipients must be encouraged and developed as they begin to explore their individual potential,” said P.J. Prokop, PPAC Director of Marketing. “When we began the ARTS Scholarships program 26 years ago, we could not have foreseen its impact and success in supporting arts education in our state – as of spring 2022, the number will be more than 700 scholarships.”



Previous scholarship winners have attended summer programs at The Rhode Island School of Design, University of Rhode Island String Camp, Festival Ballet Providence, Mount Saint Charles Academy, Newport Art Museum, Next Stop Broadway®, The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Rhode Island Latino Arts, among others.

Community Outreach Committee

The Community Outreach Committee is a committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s Board of Directors and is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts and youth. The Committee’s mission includes developing arts education opportunities for Rhode Island’s young people and making the Providence Performing Arts Center accessible to Rhode Island’s diverse populations. This Committee oversees the ARTS Scholarships program.