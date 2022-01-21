Sandra Mills, 71, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 16, 2022 at Newport Hospital.

Sandra was born September 9, 1950, in Cheshire, CT to Edward Mills and Dorothy (Hemingway) Mills.

She was a graduate of Cheshire High School in Cheshire, CT.

Sandra was a well-known believer in God Sandra spent many years serving her Lord at Calvary Baptist Church in Middletown. She spent her younger years raising two beautiful daughter while waitressing at Howard Johnson’s for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family Many will remember Sandra as a kind and funny soul. She firmly believed in spreading the Word of God and kindness, even by simply paying a compliment to a complete stranger

Sandra is survived by her daughters; Shannon Capwell and Casey Mills of Newport. She is also survived by her siblings; Gary Mills Edward “Gus” Mills , Susan Wolf and Karen Mills, and her grandchildren; Brent Mills-Carter , Khaleel Mills , Emily Capwell , Olivia Capwell , Moulay Dos Santos and her great grandchildren; Marceo Rivera, Myla Carter and Isaiah Carter

At her request, funeral services will be private.