Carson, Madeleine, Cecilia age 92 of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed away Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, surrounded by her children. Devoted and loving wife of Francis Thomas Carson Jr. (deceased 1994). Loving mother to Marie Theresa Carson, (deceased 1978), Francis Thomas Carson III. (Laurie), Madeleine Cecilia Carson (Charlie, deceased 2008), James Paul Carson (Annie), William John Carson (Denise), and Susan Carson Petrovas (George). Treasured grandmother of Lauren and Suzanne Carson. Patrick, Michael, and Leah Carson. William and Danielle Carson. Zoe and Sophia Petrovas. Timothy McGregor (Bethany) and children Tyler and Paige McGregor. Michelle and Brian Carson-Ames.

Growing up in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the oldest daughter in a family of 10 and took care of her younger siblings. This gave her great training for when she had six of her own children. She met the love of her life Frank when she was 19, and they married and began the life of a Navy family in the 1950s. They moved many times and finally made their life in Portsmouth, Rhode Island after Frank retired. “Nana with the Cookies” spent the rest of her time enjoying life in Portsmouth with her extended family and grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and attended church every day. Later when Frank passed, she enjoyed her time with her widowed friends traveling, and meeting for meals during the week.

She will be sadly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lucy’s Hearth, the Potter League, or St. Barnabas Church.

The Funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 12th at St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The wake will be held at 9:30 am to 10:45 am and then the mass will follow at 11 am. Burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery.