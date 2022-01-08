Linda D. Cordeiro, 67, of Middletown, passed away on January 3, 2022 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, MA.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late John and Hortense (Silvia) Cordeiro.

Linda was a very hard worker, there was never a time where she didn’t work between two to three jobs. She was a Dietary Aid at Newport Hospital, worked for Avanti, a Night Security Officer at NUWC and the Newport Yacht Club, a Traffic Aide for the Newport Police Department, a Home Care worker for All About Home Care and Child & Family Services and also had private clients, she worked as a Life Aide and PASS worker for Looking Upwards. Along with all of those jobs she was the school Crossing Guard for Coggeshall Elementary School until it closed and Thompson Middle School for over 30 years until she retired.

Linda was an avid reader, she loved researching online for new restaurant’s to go to and recipes to try. She loved reaching out to all her family and friends through social media especially after she became ill.

Linda leaves behind her brothers, John F. Cordeiro and his wife Denise of Middletown, Richard A. Cordeiro and Richard Northup of Lincoln, RI. and sisters, Rose Mary Mello of Fall River, Diane L. Leathem and her husband John of Middletown. She was preceded in death by her Brother-in-law Louis Mello.

Linda is also survived by her aunt Adeline Esleeck of Middletown, her Goddaughter (niece) Lou Ann Mello and her Godson (nephew) Robert Gilman Jr. , her other nieces and nephews, Geoffrey Pelletier, Melody O’Brien and her husband Keith, Jason Mello and his wife Monica, Emily Cordeiro, John Leathem III and Kristin Cordeiro, great nieces and nephews, Dylan, Anthony, James, Stephanie, Leo, Jason, Justin, Kayley, Hailey, Zachary, Amanda, Devin, Clevante and Kayden, and a great great niece Autumn along with many cousins.

She was a beautiful person who loved her family and cared very deeply for everyone that crossed her path. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, 11th of January, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Her funeral will be Wednesday, at 8:30 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport.

Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.