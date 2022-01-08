John Eugene Peabody, 91, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 10, 2021 at Rhode Island Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Margaret (Toner) Peabody, for over 42 years.

“Jack”, as everybody knew him, was born in Newport, RI, on July 6, 1930 to the late Oscar and Alice Sanches.

He grew up in the Homer Street neighborhood of Newport, and attended school in the Newport School system. In his younger years, he was a truck driver for the William Sanches County Food Mart, until he was drafted into the Army in March of 1951. John was honorably discharged on March 20, 1953. After the Army, John worked for Raytheon for nearly 25 years, retiring on May 29, 1992. John was an avid baseball and football fan, and loved watching his beloved New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

John is survived by his son, Robert Peabody of Middletown, RI, Joseph Garcia, of Cumberland , RI, and Michael Peabody, of St. Petersburg, Fl He is also survived by his grandchildren Colton Peabody, Breyden Peabody, Ray Peabody, Billi Peabody, Michael Peabody and Kevin Peabody.

John is preceded in death by his wife Margaret.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at Jesus Saviour Church 509 Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be private.

