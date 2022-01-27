John Dennis “Denny” Flynn, 74, of Newport R.I., passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022. Born in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Honorable Judge Lawrence A. Flynn and Helen V. (Brown) Flynn.

Denny graduated from Tolman High School in Pawtucket. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Navy at the home of the submarine force, in Groton, CT. After an honorable discharge, Denny went on to work as a Deputy Clerk at the Superior Court House in Providence, for a decade. Among his career accomplishments, he was a restaurateur, an entrepreneur, and most recently worked at the Dominion Millstone Power Station for almost 20 years. Denny was a talented chef, carpenter, home renovator, dog dad, true friend, brother, and neighbor. The joy of his life was being “Papa” to Devin.

Denny is survived by his son, Sean Flynn of Brick, New Jersey, his daughter Kathleen Deen of Newport, his grandson, Devin Deen, and his step-grandchildren Whitney Forrester, Joseph Meyer, and Jonathan Meyer of New Jersey. Denny is survived by his brother Neil F. Flynn of Central Falls and his sister Mary Beth Kelleher, of Rumford. He also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, and their children. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Charlotte A. Flynn, brother, Peter L. Flynn, and his sisters Paula F. Gaudreau and Bunnie F. Quinn, as well as his son-in-law, David S. Deen.

Above all, Denny will be remembered for his unparalleled work ethic, limitless generosity, devotion to his children, and his unique ability to bring warmth to everyone he met, with his smile.

Relative and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM in the funeral home.

Donations can be made in his honor to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842