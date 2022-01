Herondina Maria Machado, age 83, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 27, 2022 at peacefully at home. Herondina was born in San Miguel to the late Antonio and Maria (Pimental) Fernandes.

Herondina is survived by her daughter Dina Campbell, of Newport.

Herondina is preceded in death by husband Jose D. Machado.

Services were held private.