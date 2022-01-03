Christopher Harold Perry, 73, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away in his sleep on December 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.



Christopher was born, September 12, 1948, in Newport to the late Arthur and Doris (Holding) Perry. He graduated from Rogers High School ’66 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Rode Island ’70 in clinical laboratory science. He was employed by Lifespan for 44 years working his way from a microbiology technologist, to manager of the microbiology laboratory at Rhode Island Hospital to ultimately Laboratory Director at Newport Hospital. His vast microbiology knowledge was often consulted in patients therapeutic treatments and diagnosis. He was proud of his work and the positive impact his laboratory had on patient outcomes.



Christopher is survived by his wife of almost 24 years, Leanne (Gordon) Perry and children Kathryn “Katie” Perry, Connor Perry, Andrew Perry, David Perry and Emily Perry [Brian Cottle] (m. Linda Tucker) and granddaughters Evangeline Perry and Amelia “Rosy” Perry. He is also survived by his siblings, Suzanne Svenson (Boston), Charles “Chuck” Perry (Portsmouth) [partner Terri Denise Cortvriend] and Steven Perry [Jane O’Brien] (Newport) and many nieces and nephews. In addition, his friend since 2nd grade, Robert Gaines, Jr was never far from his side.



Chris grew up in the idyllic 5th ward in Newport, RI and maintained a lifelong love affair with Newport history and the ocean. He loved to snorkel for quohogs while he explored the wonderful surrounding marine environment. He was a storyteller, often regaling his family with his experiences growing up in Newport. He loved to walk to Gooseberry Beach as a youth and later body surfing at Second Beach with his family. If you were new to Newport, he was always willing to share his very detailed tour of the island he loved pointing out many historic sites. His deep and melodic voice was heard in the choir at Emmanuel Church in his youth and later as he would frequently sing along at family gatherings and with the radio. He was a simple man who loved watching his children play sports, spending quality time on family vacations and was proud of his children’s accomplishments. He loved his family, took pride in his work, and found joy in all things Aquidneck Island.



Visiting hours will be held on January 11, 2022 from 4-7pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.



His Funeral Service will be held on January 12, 2022 at 10:00 am in Emmanuel Church 42 Dearborn Street in Newport.



Burial will be private.



Donations can be made to the Newport Historical Society or Emmanuel Church.