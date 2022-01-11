Christina L. Brawner, age 40, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on January 4, 2022 at Rhode Island Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Craig E. Brawner and loving mother to their two beautiful girls, Lily and Ella.

Christina was born in Newton, MA to Harold and Patricia (Russo) Randall. She spent her childhood years growing up in Burlington, MA where she took up her lifelong love of dance and graduated from Burlington High School in 1999. It was at the University of Massachusetts where she and her husband Craig met, and where they graduated together in 2003, before eventually marrying in 2007. For the last 16 years, Christina enjoyed a fulfilling career holding multiple positions within Bank of America.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Christina. She loved quiet evenings out by the fire pit with family and friends, soaking up the sun during a day at the beach or riding through the waves while out on the boats, holidays and special occasions with her family, and never missing an opportunity to attend and sing along at a country music concert. It also goes without mention that her most cherished times were with her beautiful girls who she so lovingly adored and whom now have followed her passion for dance.

If you were to look up the words strength, determination, courage, love, caring, or inspiration in the dictionary, you would find only one name… one picture… it would be Christina.

Christina’s pleasant personality and smile was contagious in everyone that she met. We learn from every step we take. Whatever you do today is a step to get to tomorrow. Always try to live in gratitude and live each moment with intention. When things get tough… put your best foot forward just as Christina always did and remember her motto…. WE GOT THIS!

Christina is survived by her husband Craig and their two daughters Lily and Ella all of Tiverton RI, her parents Harold and Patricia Randall of Burlington MA, two sisters Kimberly Randall and her children Sara and Matthew, Jill Swartz and her daughter Hannah, all of Florida. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Kristen Hughes and her husband James and their three boys Cole, Shaun and Chace, as well as her father and mother-in-law, Volney and Cheryl Brawner, all of Tiverton RI.

Friends and family are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth RI. Burial will be private.

You are invited to share your photos or stories of Christina with her family by sending them to cbrawnermemorial@gmail.com

Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Gloria Gemma Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 201 Pawtucket, RI 02860 or www.gloriagemma.org

Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com