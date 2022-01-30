Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  2. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  3. AR Global – Executive Assistant – (Full Time – Newport, RI)
  4. BankNewport – Branch Operations Manager
  5. Bar ‘Cino – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI
  6. Bellevue Capital – HR Generalist – (Full Time – Newport, RI)
  7. Blenheim Newport –Registered Nurse: Director of Nursing with 6K sign-on bonus
  8. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Facilities Assistant
  9. Castle Hill Inn – LINE COOK @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  10. Chartwells K12 – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
  11. Child & Family – Elders Services Case Manager
  12. Chili’s – Server
  13. City of Newport – Public Safety Dispatcher
  14. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
  15. Confluent Health – Front Desk Medical Receptionist
  16. CVS – Operations Manager
  17. E. Frances Paper – Production Assistant
  18. EBCAP – Program Coordinator Baby Steps
  19. Eye Care of Rhode Island – Ophthalmic Assistant
  20. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  21. Foodlove Market – LINE COOK – $15-$21/HR @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  22. Gilded – Housekeeper
  23. Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
  24. Heatherwood Rehab – Registered Nurse
  25. Helly Hansen – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
  26. Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dock Office
  27. J2Construct – Construction Project Manager
  28. Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
  29. James L. Maher Center – Client Billing Specialist/ Representative Payee
  30. Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
  31. LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor. Mid-Level
  32. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  33. Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
  34. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  35. Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare and Sleepover Specialist!
  36. Lucy’s Hearth – Housing Navigator – Lucy’s Hearth
  37. Marriott – Director of Finance and Accounting
  38. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  39. Meeka Fine Jewelry – Boutique Sales Manager
  40. Metropolitan Wealth Management – Family Office Bookkeeper (Full Time – Newport, RI)
  41. Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell – Social Emotional Teacher
  42. Mikel – COMPUTER SYSTEMS ANALYST II
  43. Napa Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Manager
  44. Newport Art Museum – Manager of Museum Education
  45. Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Assistant Service Manager
  46. Newport Marriott – Host / Hostess / Food Runner – Newport Marriott 
  47. Newport Mental Health – Per Diem Residential Counselor
  48. Newport Public Schools – Student Engagement Facilitator @ Pell Elementary
  49. Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks, Farm to Table Line Cooks 
  50. Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub – Host Staff – $500 Incentive*
  51. NTT Data – Navy Qualified Validator Level II
  52. Pappas OPT Physical and Hand Therapy – Front Desk Medical Receptionist
  53. Pink Pineapple – Boutiqe Manager
  54. Raytheon – Principal Program Manager
  55. RP Marzilli – Mow Crew Leader
  56. Safe Harbor Marinas – Marine Travel Lift Operator
  57. SAIC – Program Analyst
  58. SEACORP – Administrative Specialist
  59. Shaner Operating Corp – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  60. Sightsailing of Newport- Sailing Captain (Licensed) for Schooner cruises 
  61. Smart Real Estate Coach – Asst. Bookkeeper
  62. Smoke House – ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER @ SMOKE HOUSE
  63. Sodexo – Retail Manager 3
  64. St. George’s School – Information Security and Systems Specialist
  65. Staples – Retail Sales Associate
  66. Starbucks – Barista
  67. Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
  68. The Attwater – Housekeeper
  69. The Cliffside Inn – Housekeeper
  70. The Coggeshall Club – Office Administrator & Childcare Assistant
  71. The Home Depot – Overnight Stocker
  72. The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
  73. The Vanderbilt – (Seasonal) Bartender
  74. The Wayfinder – Room Attendant
  75. Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Part Time Shifts – Hourly + Cash Tips Daily!
  76. U.S. Commander, Navy Installations – Administrative Support Assistant
  77. Ulta Beauty – Beauty Advisor