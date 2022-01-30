Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- AR Global – Executive Assistant – (Full Time – Newport, RI)
- BankNewport – Branch Operations Manager
- Bar ‘Cino – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI
- Bellevue Capital – HR Generalist – (Full Time – Newport, RI)
- Blenheim Newport –Registered Nurse: Director of Nursing with 6K sign-on bonus
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Facilities Assistant
- Castle Hill Inn – LINE COOK @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chartwells K12 – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
- Child & Family – Elders Services Case Manager
- Chili’s – Server
- City of Newport – Public Safety Dispatcher
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- Confluent Health – Front Desk Medical Receptionist
- CVS – Operations Manager
- E. Frances Paper – Production Assistant
- EBCAP – Program Coordinator Baby Steps
- Eye Care of Rhode Island – Ophthalmic Assistant
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market – LINE COOK – $15-$21/HR @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Gilded – Housekeeper
- Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
- Heatherwood Rehab – Registered Nurse
- Helly Hansen – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dock Office
- J2Construct – Construction Project Manager
- Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
- James L. Maher Center – Client Billing Specialist/ Representative Payee
- Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
- LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor. Mid-Level
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare and Sleepover Specialist!
- Lucy’s Hearth – Housing Navigator – Lucy’s Hearth
- Marriott – Director of Finance and Accounting
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- Meeka Fine Jewelry – Boutique Sales Manager
- Metropolitan Wealth Management – Family Office Bookkeeper (Full Time – Newport, RI)
- Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell – Social Emotional Teacher
- Mikel – COMPUTER SYSTEMS ANALYST II
- Napa Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Manager
- Newport Art Museum – Manager of Museum Education
- Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Assistant Service Manager
- Newport Marriott – Host / Hostess / Food Runner – Newport Marriott
- Newport Mental Health – Per Diem Residential Counselor
- Newport Public Schools – Student Engagement Facilitator @ Pell Elementary
- Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks, Farm to Table Line Cooks
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub – Host Staff – $500 Incentive*
- NTT Data – Navy Qualified Validator Level II
- Pappas OPT Physical and Hand Therapy – Front Desk Medical Receptionist
- Pink Pineapple – Boutiqe Manager
- Raytheon – Principal Program Manager
- RP Marzilli – Mow Crew Leader
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Marine Travel Lift Operator
- SAIC – Program Analyst
- SEACORP – Administrative Specialist
- Shaner Operating Corp – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Sightsailing of Newport- Sailing Captain (Licensed) for Schooner cruises
- Smart Real Estate Coach – Asst. Bookkeeper
- Smoke House – ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER @ SMOKE HOUSE
- Sodexo – Retail Manager 3
- St. George’s School – Information Security and Systems Specialist
- Staples – Retail Sales Associate
- Starbucks – Barista
- Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
- The Attwater – Housekeeper
- The Cliffside Inn – Housekeeper
- The Coggeshall Club – Office Administrator & Childcare Assistant
- The Home Depot – Overnight Stocker
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
- The Vanderbilt – (Seasonal) Bartender
- The Wayfinder – Room Attendant
- Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Part Time Shifts – Hourly + Cash Tips Daily!
- U.S. Commander, Navy Installations – Administrative Support Assistant
- Ulta Beauty – Beauty Advisor