The City of Newport today announced residents in Newport’s Yachting Village will be required to move their vehicles to off-street parking as City crews continue work to remove near record-breaking snowfall from City streets.

Residents in the Lower Thames and Spring Street corridor are advised that a mandatory Parking Ban will be in effect beginning WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2ND FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. on the following streets;

· Webster Street

· South Baptist Street

· Carey Street

· Extension Street

· Narragansett Avenue

· Pope Street

· Hammond Street

· Howard Street

· Dixon Street

· Young Street

· McAllister Street

· Dennison Street

· Lee Avenue

· Brewer Street

· Dean Street

· Ann Street

· Holland Street

· Dearborn Street

Please note that the above streets will be closed while work is taking place and vehicles left on the road will be subject to tow.

For more information, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Snow