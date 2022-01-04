Just in from the US National Weather Service Boston MA;



“[Accumulating Snow Potential for Late Thursday Night into Friday?] A lot remains unclear regarding a potential storm that may bring accumulating snow to Southern New England late Thursday & Fri. First estimate of expected snow accumulations is attached. These amounts are subject to further adjustment.”

Here’s the most recent (3:10 pm on Jan. 4) weather forecast from the National Weather Service for Thursday and Friday;

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 34. Northeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

