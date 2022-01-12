A new year of Museum Reads, the Newport Art Museum’s Art-Themed book group for adults begins on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

According to a press release from Newport Art Museum, Museum Reads promises engaging conversations with authors and each other on the third Thursday of each month from 12 – 1 pm.

Meetings will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, as well as virtually on Zoom, and registration is required.

Museum Reads is free for Newport Art Museum members and $5 for non-members. Learn more and register at www.newportartmuseum.org/events.

2022 Schedule

January 20, 2022, at 12 pm – “The Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan and James McNeill Whistler”

by Margaret F. MacDonald

February 17, 2022, at 12 pm – “Infinity Net: The Autobiography of Yayoi Kusama,”

by Yayoi Kusama, translated by Ralph McCarthy

March 17, 2022, at 12 pm – “Spring Cannot Be Cancelled: David Hockney in Normandy”

by Martin Gayford

April 21, 2022, at 12 pm – “The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet”

by Maureen Gibbon

May 19, 2022, at 12 pm – “Vinnie Ream: An American Sculptor”

by Edward S. Cooper

June 16, 2022, at 12 pm – “Murder at Wakehurst (A Gilded Newport Mystery)”

by Alyssa Maxwell

July 21, 2022, at 12 pm – “Portrait of an Artist: A Biography of Georgia O’Keeffe”

by Laurie Lisle

August 18, 2022, at 12 pm – “The Adventures of a Narrative Gardener: Creating a Landscape of Memory”

by Ronald Lee Fleming

September 15, 2022, at 12 pm – “The House of Fragile Things: Jewish Art Collectors and the Fall of France”

by James McAuley

October 20, 2022, at 12 pm – Part 1: “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler: Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art”

by Mary Gabriel

November 17, 2022, at 12 pm – Part 2: “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler: Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art”

by Mary Gabriel