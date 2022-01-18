The Town of Middletown today announced on its website that the Middletown Police Department is seeking any information about a vandalism incident at the Wyatt Road Soccer Complex on Sunday, January 9, and Monday, January 10.
Anyone with details is asked to call 401-846-1144 or the anonymous tip line at 401-842-6516.
Neither the town or police department provided any additional details.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).