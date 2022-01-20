The Chief Medical Officer for Yale-New Haven’s Lawrence & Memorial and Westerly Hospitals told What’s Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz on January 11 that he is “hopeful” the latest COVID wave passes by March.

In a conversation last week with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Prosnitz brought up that hope and told the Mayor that it would be a “great hope and terrific for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade”, which is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 12.

Napolitano told Prosnitz, “yeah we just approved that (the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade)”.

The Mayor continued, “there have been separate conversations, they (the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee) had indicated if anything happens and we can not do it because of Government regulations or anything else, would the council be looking to look at the fall. I said absolutely”.

After being delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19, the parade committee had hoped to host the parade in the fall, but the ongoing pandemic canceled that opportunity as well as the 2021 parade.

“Two years for a parade that has become an institution is a long time, there going to have to get people back and everything else,” Napolitano continued. “Obviously, we will do everything within our power to make sure that it happens for them because it has gone on for so long, and is such a tradition, and I think people would be pretty upset if we didn’t have something to look forward to in March”.

Watch the Mayor talk about the parade beginning around the 25-minute mark;

During their January 12 Regular Council Meeting, Newport City Council unanimously approved a request from Dennis Sullivan, Chairman, Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, to “be the sole vendor for the 66th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 12, 2022”.

The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced on January 6 that it selected Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar II as the 66th Annual Parade Grand Marshal. The committee also announced that the parade will be dedicated in memory of Garrett M. “Gary” Loftus.

According to the Committee, the Grand Marshals from 2020 (Brent Ryan and Derek Luke) and 2021 (Jimmy Winters) and families of those the parade was dedicated to in 2021 and 2021 (Frederick and Maurice Margolis in 2020, Thomas P. Lalli in 2021) who did not have a parade, will help lead the parade this year by falling in behind Kempenaar and the Loftus family.

According to its website, the 2022 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 12th, 2022.

What’s Up Newp has reached out to Dennis Sullivan, the Chairman of Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, for comment and has asked him to provide us with any information or updates as he has them.