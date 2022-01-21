As Rhode Island’s only ski area, Yawgoo Valley in Exeter sits on one of the largest hills in South County and has been a recreational mainstay since the mid-1960’s. With 14 trails, ranging from novice to difficult, and a tubing run, the park offers something for everyone’s alpine needs in winter.

Yawgoo is one of the southernmost ski areas in New England and relies on manmade snowmaking more than most areas. This has been an unusually warm winter that delayed their opening and the recent heavy rain washed away much of the base. Luckily, Yawgoo has 17 snow guns that put out 56,000 gallons of water per hour and should have near ideal conditions to begin replenishing the base starting Thursday night into Friday morning, allowing for a perfect weekend to enjoy the runs. This is also the weekend they open the snow tube park.

The ski area admitted they generally see more skiers than snowboarders, with the board crowd coming in after school and skiers earlier in the day, but everyone gets along cordially. Mike Bricker of Coventry told me he took his two, middle school-aged sons for snowboard lessons pre-COVID, they enjoyed it and “They want to go again. Guess I will have to make the trek back.”

Tom M. of Exeter has elementary school kids and calls Yawgoo, “The best afterschool destination in the state,” and “Like having a ski school in your backyard.”

There is a fully-equipped pro shop that provides for any skier or snowboarder’s needs, and they provide for daily and seasonal leasing packages as well. They also offer daily and seasonal lift packages. At the base of the runs there is also a concession stand on the first floor of the lodge and The Max Lounge on the second floor.

The ski area is located at 160 Yawgoo Valley Rd. in Exeter and can be reached at (401) 294-3802. For pricing, rentals, up to the date info on what runs are open, access to the live snow cams at the novice run, and the tubing park, click the link here.

Check Yawgoo’s daily operations report below: