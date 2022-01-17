Update: 8:29 am – Travel restrictions have been lifted for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic.

Original Story

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) is implementing full wind restrictions on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridges. School buses are not permitted to cross the bridges at this time. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

The Mount Hope Bridge was closed due to high winds around 6:15 am this morning. RITBA says motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, limited wind restrictions may be implemented when sustained wind speeds exceed 60 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 60 mph over a period of 15 minutes.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @riezpass.